Actress Charlotte Stewart shares the routine that keeps her occupied during the COVID-19 crisis.

Little House on the Prairie ’s Miss Beadle Does the Crossword Every Morning During Quarantine

Charlotte Stewart has come up with a routine that keeps her happy, healthy, and occupied while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I stay in bed until my husband and I finish the San Francisco Chronicle crossword puzzle,” the actress, who played schoolteacher Miss Beadle on Little House on the Prairie, revealed in an interview with Fox News.

The 79-year-old added that once that’s complete, she heads to her home studio where she designs colorful “Beadle Bags” for fans. (You can purchase your own by emailing her at lottebanks@yahoo.com.)

But the bag-making and crossword puzzles aren't the only part of her quarantine routine that she looks forward to. Stewart credited another scheduled activity that keeps her sprits lifted.

“[My loved ones and I] meet every Sunday on Facebook Live,” she said.

The actress, who starred in four seasons of the hit series (available now on Amazon Prime!), also offered a message for fans in need of comforting words.

“Be kind, be safe and say thank you to all the workers whose paths [you cross],” Stewart said.