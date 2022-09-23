Iconic Snack Bar Nutty Buddy Is Getting The Cereal Treatment

Move over, Cheerios. Little Debbie is making our favorite breakfast now.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
nutty-buddy-cereal
Photo: Kellogg

Last year, Kellogg's teamed up with Little Debbie to turn their Oatmeal Creme Pies into a cereal and it was "the cereal mashup of our dreams". Now, it may have to share the title. After the success of Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal and the out-of-this-world Cosmic Brownies cereal, the company has once again taking inspiration from the snack aisle. Now, they've turned their beloved Nutty Buddy cookies into your new favorite breakfast cereal or late night snack.

The peanut butter-chocolate combination is a classic that tastes delicious either as a cookie or as a breakfast treat. In the cereal, look for hints of roasted peanut butter combined with crunchy fudge-coated pieces for a bite that will satisfy you all day long.

"Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal," Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, said in a press release.

Vice President of Marketing at McKee Foods Jeff Badger adds, "This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy bar. It's delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day."

Want to try them for yourself? Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart in October before rolling out to additional retailers nationwide in December.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal 1
Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal Is Here
Little Debbie Ice Cream
Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Cakes Are Being Turned Into Ice Cream Flavors
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
Fill Your Cookie Jar with Our Best-Loved Cookies and Bars
Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
18 Peanut Butter Desserts Your Family Will Go Nuts For
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Our 29 Best No-Bake Holiday Cookies, Bars, and Pies
Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit, biscuits recipe
29 Classic Southern Recipes You Should Teach Your Kids
Caramel Apple Cookies
45 Fall Cookie and Cookie Bar Recipes Every Baker Needs To Try
Reese's Cake
Our 80 All-Time Favorite Decadent Chocolate Desserts
Flourless Bourbon Brownies
Brownie Recipes That Will Wow at Every School Bake Sale, Church Homecoming, and Family Potluck
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Our Most Popular Christmas Desserts for a Sweet Holiday
Egg Custard Pie
Easy 5-Ingredient Dessert Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Death by Chocolate
Potluck Desserts That Will Feed a Crowd
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
45 Christmas Snacks for a Very Merry Holiday Season
Mini Apple Pies
40 Mini Thanksgiving Desserts That Are Adorable and Delicious
Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
31 Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes That'll Make You Forget About Pie
Mexican Chocolate Pudding Cake Recipe
54 Fall Desserts That We're Loving This Season