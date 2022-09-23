Iconic Snack Bar Nutty Buddy Is Getting The Cereal Treatment

Last year, Kellogg's teamed up with Little Debbie to turn their Oatmeal Creme Pies into a cereal and it was "the cereal mashup of our dreams". Now, it may have to share the title. After the success of Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal and the out-of-this-world Cosmic Brownies cereal, the company has once again taking inspiration from the snack aisle. Now, they've turned their beloved Nutty Buddy cookies into your new favorite breakfast cereal or late night snack.

The peanut butter-chocolate combination is a classic that tastes delicious either as a cookie or as a breakfast treat. In the cereal, look for hints of roasted peanut butter combined with crunchy fudge-coated pieces for a bite that will satisfy you all day long.

"Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal," Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, said in a press release.

Vice President of Marketing at McKee Foods Jeff Badger adds, "This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy bar. It's delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day."

Want to try them for yourself? Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart in October before rolling out to additional retailers nationwide in December.