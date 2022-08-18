Little Boy Playing with Bubbles Finds Missing 82-Year-Old Woman with Alzheimer's
Brittany Moore was watching her 1 1/2-year-old son Ethan play with bubbles in the backyard of their home in Senoia, Georgia, last Friday, when the bubbles drifted toward the property's fence line.
Moore told WGCL that Ethan and the family dogs chased after the bubbles like they normally do, but this time, something caught the toddler's eye in the woods nearby.
"I went over there and was like, 'What do you see buddy?' and he pointed and said, 'Feet,'" the mom of two recalled. "'Okay, buddy can you say that again. What did you say?' And he said, 'Feet.'"
Moore said she didn't see anything at first. It wasn't until she crouched down to Ethan's level that she could see a pair of feet poking out from the overgrown trees. After a brief moment of panic (she was home alone with her two young children), she called for help.
First-responders were able to identify 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who has early-stage Alzheimer's and had been missing since Monday night. Lipscomb was alive but disoriented when Ethan spotted her less than a quarter of a mile from where she was last seen.
According to WGCL, authorities and community members had been actively searching for Lipscomb since she disappeared, even using thermal technology.
"We pulled out every resource we thought we needed but it was a little boy and she's very fond of children," Karen Lipscomb, Nina's daughter, told the local news station.
The Lipscomb family believes Ethan and his bubbles likely saved Nina's life.
Moore told WGCL that the two families will be connected forever now.
"I truly think this was something outside of what any human could do," she said. "It took a child who was being worked by God. We will always teach him what he did, how he played an impact in it."