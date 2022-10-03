Listeria Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Recall Of Cheese Sold At Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, And More

Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese, Inc. is recalling certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria. Brands subject to recall include Reny Picot, Block & Barrel, Lidl Preferred Selection, Market 32, Charmant, and more.

According to the FDA, the products in question were distributed between August 1, 2022 and September 28, 2022, and were available at supermarkets, wholesale, and retail stores nationwide. Retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding's, Shaw's, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley's, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. The full list of products and product codes that are subject to recall as well as photos of the labels can be found here.

FDA

As of today, there are six confirmed patients, five of whom have had to be hospitalized. The patients are distributed across the country, living in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems can occur.