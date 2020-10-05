Listen to Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé's Amazing New Holiday Duet, “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas”

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Holiday decorations may not have been hoisted up and snow may not be falling quite yet either, but if you're anything like us, Christmas tunes are a'spinning. Most specifically, Dolly Parton Christmas music is spinning, courtesy of the Smoky Mountain Songbird's newest album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. And during a difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic, we think October is an absolutely acceptable time to play holiday songs around the clock.

“I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album A Holly Dolly Christmas. I have recorded several Christmas classics like 'Holly Jolly Christmas', as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics. I've recorded five duets with five very special artists as you can see,” Parton said in a press release on the news of her first holiday album in 30 years (she released Home for Christmas in 1990). “I figured since everybody probably wouldn't get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves, and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I've ever done."

And out of this collection of incredible songs, on our first few listens, there's one new tune that's already standing out to us as having serious staying power: "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas," a soul-soothing and catchy duet between Parton and Michael Bublé. With cheery musical accompaniment and sweet lyrics like "cuddle up and cozy down in a wonderland for two," it's exactly the dose of feel-good music we need. Listen below to start getting in that holly, Dolly spirit. You can buy the full album on Amazon here or stream it on Spotify here.

Already ready to listen to it about ten more times in a row? Us too, and we think the full album is a real treat, to boot.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Teams Up With Williams Sonoma for a Holiday Collection Inspired by Her Childhood Christmases