Virginia Grandmother And County Fair Legend, Linda Skeens, Releasing First Cookbook

Clear some space on your shelves! Linda Skeens, the Virginia grandmother who went viral for dominating her county fair's cooking competitions over the summer, is releasing a cookbook.

The 74-year-old's legendary performance at this year's Virginia-Kentucky District Fair earned her 25 separate ribbons and catapulted her to Internet fame. Now Skeens is sharing her secrets in her very own cookbook, Blue Ribbon Kitchen: Recipes & Tips from America's Favorite County Fair Champion, set to come out summer 2023.

In her first cookbook, Skeens, a Russell County native, shares 30 of her prize-winning recipes like her Peach-Raspberry Jam, Jalapeño Salsa, Buttermilk Biscuits with Pumpkin Butter, Pineapple Zucchini Bread, Piña Colada Fudge, and more. She's also pulling back the curtain on 70 family favorites, including Slow Cooker Cabbage Rolls, Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce, Cornbread Dressing, and Oven-Fried Green Tomatoes.

83 Press

A published collection of recipes is a dream come true for humble home cook.

"I've always wanted to do a cookbook and I never had the opportunity till now," Skeens told Today. "I just want to thank all the people that've been following me and talking to me because it means a lot to me. I don't do Facebook, but I read everything that people put on there—my daughter makes sure of it. I appreciate it all."

Blue Ribbon Kitchen ($34.99) is available for pre-order now.

Congratulations, Linda!