Virginia Grandmother And County Fair Legend, Linda Skeens, Releasing First Cookbook

The Tiger Woods of home cooking is sharing her secrets.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022
Linda Skeens Cookbook
Photo: 83 Press

Clear some space on your shelves! Linda Skeens, the Virginia grandmother who went viral for dominating her county fair's cooking competitions over the summer, is releasing a cookbook.

The 74-year-old's legendary performance at this year's Virginia-Kentucky District Fair earned her 25 separate ribbons and catapulted her to Internet fame. Now Skeens is sharing her secrets in her very own cookbook, Blue Ribbon Kitchen: Recipes & Tips from America's Favorite County Fair Champion, set to come out summer 2023.

In her first cookbook, Skeens, a Russell County native, shares 30 of her prize-winning recipes like her Peach-Raspberry Jam, Jalapeño Salsa, Buttermilk Biscuits with Pumpkin Butter, Pineapple Zucchini Bread, Piña Colada Fudge, and more. She's also pulling back the curtain on 70 family favorites, including Slow Cooker Cabbage Rolls, Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce, Cornbread Dressing, and Oven-Fried Green Tomatoes.

Linda Skeens Blue Ribbon Cookbook
83 Press

A published collection of recipes is a dream come true for humble home cook.

"I've always wanted to do a cookbook and I never had the opportunity till now," Skeens told Today. "I just want to thank all the people that've been following me and talking to me because it means a lot to me. I don't do Facebook, but I read everything that people put on there—my daughter makes sure of it. I appreciate it all."

Blue Ribbon Kitchen ($34.99) is available for pre-order now.

Congratulations, Linda!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Virginia Kentucky District Fair
County Fair Queen Linda Skeens Revealed! Viral Sensation Appears on 'Today'
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback of Laurel, Mississippi
Chocolate Bundt Cake
The Most Popular Cakes in Southern History
Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
100 All-Time Best Comfort Food Classics
Gâteau de Sirop (Syrup Cake)
50 Vintage Cakes from the South That Deserve a Comeback
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Most Raved About Recipes from Our What's Cooking Facebook Group
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
100+ Best-Ever Appetizer Recipes for Any Occasion
Biscuits & Jam Podcast Logo
Biscuits & Jam: A Southern Living Podcast
Back in the Day Bakery
The South's Best Bakeries 2022
Adrian Johnson and Bethany Vann
Best New Southern Tastemakers for 2018
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute to a True Southern Food Legend
Tootsie Tomanetz Snow’s BBQ Lexington, TX
The Most Influential Women in Southern Barbecue Now
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Biscuit Love (Nashville, Tennessee)
South's Best Breakfast Spots
Muddy's Bake Shop in Memphis, TN
The South's Best Bakeries 2018