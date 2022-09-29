News Virginia Grandmother And County Fair Legend, Linda Skeens, Releasing First Cookbook The Tiger Woods of home cooking is sharing her secrets. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: 83 Press Clear some space on your shelves! Linda Skeens, the Virginia grandmother who went viral for dominating her county fair's cooking competitions over the summer, is releasing a cookbook. The 74-year-old's legendary performance at this year's Virginia-Kentucky District Fair earned her 25 separate ribbons and catapulted her to Internet fame. Now Skeens is sharing her secrets in her very own cookbook, Blue Ribbon Kitchen: Recipes & Tips from America's Favorite County Fair Champion, set to come out summer 2023. In her first cookbook, Skeens, a Russell County native, shares 30 of her prize-winning recipes like her Peach-Raspberry Jam, Jalapeño Salsa, Buttermilk Biscuits with Pumpkin Butter, Pineapple Zucchini Bread, Piña Colada Fudge, and more. She's also pulling back the curtain on 70 family favorites, including Slow Cooker Cabbage Rolls, Fried Catfish with Tartar Sauce, Cornbread Dressing, and Oven-Fried Green Tomatoes. 83 Press A published collection of recipes is a dream come true for humble home cook. "I've always wanted to do a cookbook and I never had the opportunity till now," Skeens told Today. "I just want to thank all the people that've been following me and talking to me because it means a lot to me. I don't do Facebook, but I read everything that people put on there—my daughter makes sure of it. I appreciate it all." Blue Ribbon Kitchen ($34.99) is available for pre-order now. Congratulations, Linda! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit