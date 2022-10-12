Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!

Lifetime's lineup of holiday movies is here!

The network's annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programming event kicks off November 5th. This year Lifetime is delivering a treasure trove of new holiday films, with new movies premiering every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all season long.

Familiar names include Melissa Joan Hart, who serves as executive producer and director for her fourth Lifetime movie, Santa Bootcamp. Kelsey Grammer, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Brooke Elliott, and Keshia Knight Pulliam all star in and executive produce their respective films this year. Additionally, Whoopi Goldberg executive produces A New Orleans Noel and seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton, serves as executive producer on A Christmas Spark, which reunites Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-stars Joe Lando and Jane Seymour.

Keep scrolling for the full schedule. All premieres are at 8 p.m. EST.

Merry Swissmas: November 5

Alex (Jodie Sweetin) has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), until she starts dating her ex. After missing the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother, who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the inn's opening. When Alex meets Liam (Tim Rozon), a single father and the manager of her mother's inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness.

Well Suited for Christmas: November 6

Fashion designer Rachel Rocca (Mercedes de la Zerda) lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for a Christmas charity gala for one of the city's most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti). As Rachel begins to unravel his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and finds herself falling in love.

Christmas on Mistletoe Lake: November 10

Every Christmas, Reilly Shore (Genelle Williams) picks a random spot on the map to take an trip. This year, that destination is the quaint hamlet of Mistletoe Lake. As she arrives, Reilly discovers that the town's lone bed & breakfast is full due to the town's annual Christmas Harbor Festival. When twelve-year-old Emma (Hattie Kragten) invites Reilly to stay on her dad's boat, she learns that Emma's dad Raymond Mitchell (Corey Sevier) is selling his boat and can't participate in the festival. Saddened, Emma enlists Reilly's help to convince Raymond to enter into the festival so they can have one last perfect Christmas on Mistletoe Lake.

The Dog Days of Christmas: November 11

While visiting her family during Christmastime, Annie Blake (Georgia Flood) decides to help three stray dogs get adopted before heading home. But when she runs into local veterinarian Dylan Hawkes (Ezekiel Simat), her old high school debate partner, they team up to save an animal rescue. Ultimately, Annie discovers that finding love, and making a difference in the world, can happen right at home.

Reindeer Games Homecoming: November 12

MacKenzie Graves (Sarah Drew) is a brilliant, competitive, crossword-puzzle-loving biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town's holiday fundraising tradition "The Reindeer Games." Every year since his death, she competes with her dad's former team to win the Games and keep his tradition alive. This holiday however, her world is rocked when her high school crush, Chase Weston (Justin Bruening), comes home for Christmas and is roped into participating in the Games. When the opportunity to compete against her former megacrush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup. As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase, and Chase soon finds himself eager to not only win the games, but also to win her heart as well.

Six Degrees of Santa: November 13

Christmas enthusiast and single mom Harper (Kathryn Davis) has created a program, Six Degrees of Santa, in which anonymous "Santas" give a gift and set of instructions to be passed along, temporarily enjoyed, and re-gifted, indefinitely. Her goal is to create a Christmas experience that's real-life, magical, and unexpected. When Harper's own gift lands in the hands of a leading internet entrepreneur, Jason (Steve Lund), he's convinced that the original Santa might be his soulmate. He seeks out Harper, as the architect of the program, to help him track down this mystery woman.

Sweet Navidad: November 17

Lovable pastry chef Carmen (Camila Banus) dreams of opening her own Puerto Rican-influenced bakery. In the meantime, she showcases her treats at a local coffee shop. When hotel owner Victor Flores (David Fumero) discovers Carmen's talents, he invites her to apply for a position as pastry chef for his hotel's holiday gala. Knowing other applicants will have culinary-school backgrounds, Carmen reluctantly applies. When she is accepted, she's paired with chef Jax (Mark Hapka) to curate the perfect holiday menu. But the two do not mix well. Carmen is messy and cooks from the heart; Jax is a perfectionist fixated on technique. As they race against the clock to assemble their intricate holiday menu, sparks fly, and they realize they might have more to learn from one another than they initially thought.

A Country Christmas Harmony: November 18

It's the Sweet Magnolias reunion we've been waiting for! Before Chrissy Kessler's (Brooke Elliott) meteoric rise to fame, the country music superstar was just a small-town girl with dreams of the big time. Now, with her record sales on a rapid decline, Chrissy is forced to return to her hometown to perform a live Christmas concert. Luke Covington's (Brandon Quinn) quiet life is suddenly disrupted when he runs into Chrissy, his ex-girlfriend and former country music duo partner, who disappeared to pursue her solo career all those years ago. After a rainstorm forces the ex-sweethearts to seek shelter in Luke's ranch home, they realize that the only way they'll survive the holidays is together.

Santa Bootcamp: November 19

When event planner Emily Strauss (Emily Kinney) is hired by mall magnate Ed Mancini (Patrick Cassidy) to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to bootcamp—Santa Bootcamp—to find the perfect Santa and the inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle (Rita Moreno), the bootcamp's drill sergeant with a heart of gold, who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.

A Show-Stopping Christmas: November 20

Riley Burdett (Jamie Perez) is the artistic director of the Onota Theatre in Western Massachusetts. When Regina, the Scrooge-like owner of the theatre, breaks the news that she's preparing to sell the property before the holiday performance, Riley must call upon the ghosts of Regina's past, present, and future to change her mind. Meanwhile, a big TV star, Sam Palmer (Thomas McDonnell), has moved to the area to escape the craziness of Hollywood. Riley casts him as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol and his star power, his cleverness, and his budding love for Riley helps her save the theatre…and steal her heart.

Baking All the Way: November 24

Julia Wilson (Cory Lee), an accomplished pastry chef from Chicago, heads to a small town bakery famous for their gingerbread to complete her Christmas cookbook. There she finds herself at odds with Kris Thompson (Yannick Bisson), the bakery's charming but private owner, who is ambivalent about sharing his secret recipe.

Steppin' Into the Holiday: November 25

Former Broadway star Billy Holiday (Mario Lopez) returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series Celebrity Dance Off. While there, he encounters Rae (Jana Kramer), the charismatic owner of the local dance studio, where Billy's 12-year-old nephew is her standout student. This Christmas, Rae is planning a dance recital fundraiser with the goal of taking her students to see a Broadway show in New York City. Billy volunteers to help Rae with the recital by reviving the town's traditional Christmas Eve show. Courtney Lopez , Mario's real-life wife, also appears in the film as Joanna, the charismatic host of "Celebrity Dance Off," who is tapped to replace Billy (her former fling) as executive producer and head judge after his popularity hits the skids.

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve: November 26

In a concept that originated from Kelsey Grammer's production company, The 12 Days of Christmas Eve tells the story of Brian Conway (Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. He's divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn't have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas. For Brian, these twelve days are a journey of self-realization about life, love, and happiness as he pursues the Christmas spirit.

A Christmas Spark: November 27

Recently widowed Molly (Jane Seymour) has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town's Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank (Joe Lando), the town's most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life. (Toni Braxton executive produces.)

Serving Up the Holidays: December 1

Scarlett (Britt Irvin) is a chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. But every year, her too-sophisticated and unique holiday dishes never sell because they are not considered festive enough. To shake things up this year, her best friend and co-owner buys her a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa. There, Scarlett re-learns festive cooking from the bottom up, finds love with a handsome rival chef from her past (Zach Roerig), and regains the Christmas spirit her food—and her life—truly needs.

Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas: December 2

Bridget Torres (Valery Ortiz) is a prominent national news weather forecaster who comes to the magical, wintry town of Leavenworth, Washington. This year, Bridget has been asked by her network to announce a special "snow-cast" at the annual Christmas Eve festival. Bridget's plans to shine are foiled, however, when a talk show host from her network arrives to join her for the broadcast. Drake Kincaid (Brandon Quinn), as it turns out, refused to hire Bridget as his co-host for their morning show a year earlier. The unlikely duo soon finds themselves falling for each other, but their romance is put to the test when Bridget discovers why Drake didn't hire her.

A New Orleans Noel: December 3

Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (Brad James) could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they're both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she'll have to decide if she'll leave or follow her heart. (Whoopi Goldberg and Keshia Knight Pulliam executive produce.)

Merry Textmas: December 4

Gaby Diaz (Ariana Ron Pedrique) is an app developer from Austin, Texas, and the last unmarried sibling in her very close and very traditional family. Every year, the Diaz family gathers at abuela's house in Oaxaca, Mexico, a town renowned for its "12 Challenges of Christmas." When Gaby accidentally adds Alex Alvarado (Rodrigo Massa), a handsome graphic designer who's lost touch with his own Mexican roots, to the family group chat, her well-meaning family decides to secretly invite him to join them in Oaxaca for Christmas.

Scentsational Christmas: December 8

Perfumer Ellie Reddy (Nanzeen Contractor) is tasked by her boss to create a new holiday scent, so she decides to return to her quaint and festive family home for Christmas to find inspiration. There she meets handsome yet bookish writer, Logan Osborne (Mykee Selkin), who is staying at the family's historic property, which includes her mother's former candle-making cottage. After finding her father struggling to keep her late mother's candle business afloat, Ellie and Logan decide to complete the orders and inadvertently bring Christmas cheer back to the town..

A Recipe for Joy: December 9

When ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes (Erin Agostino), gets a shot at her own TV show, nothing goes as planned. She's sent to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn (Dillon Casey), a perfectionist, attention-shy chef, reopen his family's beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too.

Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas: December 10

Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the storm with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam (Luke James) and music teacher (Kirk Franklin). They both motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love. With the help from this unlikely group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance.

Single and Ready to Jingle: December 11

Emma Warner (Natasha Wilson) feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough. She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort—somewhere she can find a guy and not think of Christmas. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare: a town devoted to everything Christmas.

Record Breaking Christmas: December 15

Leah Hoffman (Michelle Argyis), an adjudicator for The World Record Bureau, draws the short straw and is forced to travel to a small town just before Christmas to investigate its plans to break multiple holiday world records. As she falls for the town's doctor, Devan Bancroft (Andrew Bushell), she discovers that the whole town is in cahoots, and she just may be the person who can help them reach their true Christmas goal.

A Christmas to Treasure: December 16

The passing of beloved Ms. Marley reunites six estranged friends for one final hometown holiday treasure hunt. As the search unfolds, sparks fly between Austin Craig (Taylor Frey) and his former best friend Everett Matthews (Kyle Dean Massey). The gang find the hidden treasure before the city has the chance to turn the Marley house into a holiday resort but the blossoming holiday romance between Austin and Everett may turn out to be the greatest Christmastime treasure of all.

The Holiday Dating Guide: December 17

Dating coach and aspiring author Abigale Slater (Maria Menounos), is close to making her lifelong dream come true. She has completed her first book—a how-to guide for dating in today's modern world—and is now more than ready to become a published author. However, after reading the book, her publisher Jack won't proceed with the deal without knowing that her dating advice actually works. Abigale proposes that she prove the rules work by using them herself and making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days. So, she sets out to find someone who will fall quickly enough to get this book in print. Things change when Abigale meets Michael Ryan (Brent Bailey), and her single-minded mission takes an unexpected turn. While following her own advice Abigale discovers the romance of her dreams.

Wrapped Up in Love: December 18

Ashley Mackenzie (Brittany Bristow) has always been the "Christmas Queen" in town. She loves everything about the holiday…that is, until she meets Ben Williams (Olivier Renaud). Ben is the devilishly handsome new guy in town who loves Christmas just as much as she does—and unwittingly begins to steal her thunder. But as Ashley begins to feel like Ben is taking Christmas away from her, she is reminded of the true spirit of the holiday, and she joins forces with him to make this Christmas even more meaningful.