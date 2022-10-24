Leslie Jordan Has Died At Age 67

Tragic news out of Los Angeles this morning. Comedian, singer, actor, and Instagram-sensation Leslie Jordan has died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning, sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He was 67.

Jordan, who was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, won a primetime Emmy in 2006 for his performance as Beverly Leslie in the TV show Will and Grace. He released a gospel album, Company's Comin', featuring Dolly Parton in 2021. Jordan most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series and was in pre-production on a film called Ron, starring Margaret Cho.

Jordan's agent David Shaul confirmed the news to PEOPLE and shared a statement:

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

According to the LA Times, Jordan was behind the wheel of a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He was declared dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand. Sources note that the condition of the vehicle suggests he may have lost control of the car before crashing.

Our hearts go out to Leslie's family. Friends, and fans.

This is a developing story.