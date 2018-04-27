We're Crazy for the Crust in Joanna Gaines' Lemon Pie Recipe
What's minty and citrusy and perfect all over? Joanna Gaines' go-to lemon pie recipe of course. The HGTV star's new cookbook, Magnolia Table, came out this week and she was kind enough to share some recipes with us. "I remember early on in my marriage a friend of mine shared this simple recipe with me, and I couldn't believe how delicious it was for the little amount of work it required," Gaines comments. "There's something about the blend of a graham cracker crust, lemon filling, and fresh whipped cream that makes for a perfect dessert. Plus, it's really beautiful!"
Joanna Gaines' Lemon Pie
PREP: 20 minutes COOK: under 20 minutes COOL: 1½ hours
Makes 8 servings
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1½ cups crushed graham crackers (from about 27 squares)
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 6 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- 3 cups sweetened condensed milk
- 3 egg yolks
- ⅔ cup fresh lemon juice (from 3 to 4 lemons)
- Pinch of sea salt
Whipped Cream Topping
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Garnish
- Lemon slices
- Grated lemon zest
- Mint sprigs
- To make the lemon pie: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Lightly spray a 9-inch pie plate with vegetable oil.
- In a large bowl, combine the crushed graham crackers and ⅓ cup of the sugar and stir to blend. Stir in the melted butter until well blended. Press the cracker mixture onto the bottom and up the sides of the prepared pie plate. Bake until firm, about 8 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl with a handheld electric mixer), beat the condensed milk, egg yolks, lemon juice, and salt on medium speed for 4 minutes.
- Pour the mixture into the baked pie crust. Return to the oven and bake until the center is set when the pan is gently nudged, about 10 minutes.
- Cool the pie on a rack for 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator until set, at least 1 hour and up to 3 days.
- Just before serving, make the whipped cream topping: In a medium bowl, with a handheld electric mixer, beat the cream, sugar, and vanilla on high speed until fluffy and the cream holds a soft peak when you pull the beater out of the bowl.
- Spread the cream on the cooled pie. Garnish with fresh lemon slices, a sprinkle of lemon zest, and mint sprigs.
From Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines. Copyright © 2018 by Joanna Gaines. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.