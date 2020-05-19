Lay's Brings Back BLT-Flavored Potato Chips for a Limited-Time Only

Say the word "Lay's" and our ears perk up. Say the word "BLT" and you really have our attention.

Well, aficionados of crunchy potato chips and savory bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwiches are in luck: As our friends over at lifestyle website Best Products discovered, Lay's has re-released its BLT-flavored potato chips for the first time in three years and our mouths are officially watering. Though the chips were first launched in 2012, and made a brief renaissance in 2017, this is the first time they've returned to store shelves since then.

A Lay's spokesperson has confirmed the product re-release to Southern Living, noting that the Lay's Classic BLT-flavored chips can be found at Target stores, primarily in the southwest region, for a limited-time only. And if you love BLTs, you're sure to swoon for these delectable chips which have flavor notes of umami-laced bacon along with hints of lettuce and tomato in every bite you take. Fair warning: These chips will be retired again in a blink, so if you spot them at your local store, be sure to pick up a few bags to keep on hand.

As for chip pairing ideas, we hear they complement a refreshing glass of icy-cold sweet tea wonderfully and make an equally excellent sandwich topper. In fact, don't judge us, but we're totally making these smoky grilled BLTs and completing the meal with a handful of chips. (For BLT obsessives, you'll also want to be sure to check out our guide to making this BLT season the best ever.)