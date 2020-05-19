Lay's Brings Back BLT-Flavored Potato Chips for a Limited-Time Only
Well, now we're hungry.
Say the word "Lay's" and our ears perk up. Say the word "BLT" and you really have our attention.
Well, aficionados of crunchy potato chips and savory bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwiches are in luck: As our friends over at lifestyle website Best Products discovered, Lay's has re-released its BLT-flavored potato chips for the first time in three years and our mouths are officially watering. Though the chips were first launched in 2012, and made a brief renaissance in 2017, this is the first time they've returned to store shelves since then.
A Lay's spokesperson has confirmed the product re-release to Southern Living, noting that the Lay's Classic BLT-flavored chips can be found at Target stores, primarily in the southwest region, for a limited-time only. And if you love BLTs, you're sure to swoon for these delectable chips which have flavor notes of umami-laced bacon along with hints of lettuce and tomato in every bite you take. Fair warning: These chips will be retired again in a blink, so if you spot them at your local store, be sure to pick up a few bags to keep on hand.
WATCH: 8 Positive Ideas for Staying Busy While We Are Social Distancing
As for chip pairing ideas, we hear they complement a refreshing glass of icy-cold sweet tea wonderfully and make an equally excellent sandwich topper. In fact, don't judge us, but we're totally making these smoky grilled BLTs and completing the meal with a handful of chips. (For BLT obsessives, you'll also want to be sure to check out our guide to making this BLT season the best ever.)
Share with us: What is your absolute favorite flavor of potato chips? Have you had a chance to try Lay's BLT-flavored chips before? If you have, we'd love to hear what you thought of the bacon-y snack.