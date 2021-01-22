Laura Bush Wore the Most Darling Flats on Inauguration Day — Shop The Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It may have been Inauguration Day, but Laura Bush knows all too well that comfort is key when you're embarking on a long day of events. That's why we love that the former First Lady opted for comfy — yet stylish — flats for Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration this past Wednesday, January 20.

Her daughter Jenna Bush Hager agrees with this practical sentiment: "I respect my mother in this way — she was wearing flats!" Bush Hager said on TODAY. "Y'all, there are a lot of stairs in that Capitol, and they're stone. So (if) you're wearing high heels all day long, your feet really are barking." The subdued footwear choice also allowed her eye-catching baby blue coat — which matched her husband George W. Bush's tie — to steal the show.

While we don't know the exact make or model of Bush's footwear, we've found two pretty close contenders from Vionic Shoes, a company which incorporate podiatrist-designed technology into all of its footwear for stability, arch support, and cushioning.

First, we're loving Vionic's Savannah Flat, currently on sale for $71.99 (BUY IT: $71.99; VionicShoes.com), which offer a similar shape and design elements. In addition to Black Croco (pictured below), these uber-comfy shoes come in a variety of other patterns and colors in both medium and wide widths.

For another great option, we're swooning for the Hannah Ballet Flat, also currently on sale (BUY IT: $69.99; VionicShoes.com). While only available in medium width, if that works for your feet, we simply adore the metallic heel on this playful shoe, and may very well pick them up in both Black Leather and Wine Suede (pictured below) to add to the ole shoe closet.

