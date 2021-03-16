Lady A's Hillary Scott Shares Powerful Parenting Wisdom from Bandmate Charles Kelley's Wife, Cassie

Lady A's new single, "Like a Lady" has been the song track running through our heads we can't kick as of late — even better, it's in part inspired by Dolly Parton and Shania Twain. Now, the country music group's Hillary Scott has caught up with RADIO.com host Katie Neal for "Superstar Power Hour," to chat some about what it's like to be the lead lady in her house, as mom of three young girls, seven-year-old Eisele Kay, and three-year-old twins Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn.

During the interview, Neal asked Scott to reflect on some of the most important life lessons she's strived to instill in her daughters. The first thing that Scott expressed? "One of the biggest things for me right now is just the self-discipline to make sure that I'm becoming the strongest version of myself, and mother, and woman that I can be, because they're just mirroring me," Scott told Neal. "We use words around our house like 'brave,' and 'strong,'" she added.

Then, Scott went on to share some more inspiring parenting wisdom from Cassie McConnell Kelley, the wife of her Lady A bandmate, Charles Kelley. "She shared something with me several years ago now. It was, 'make sure that you tell your daughters that they're smart head-over-feet more times than you tell them they're beautiful,'" Scott recapped Kelley's advice. "Not that you don't tell them that they're beautiful, and encourage them and what you see in them is great. But to tell a girl, a young girl especially that you're smart, you're kind, you're brave is just a really important part of building the blocks of self-confidence and it not just being about outward beauty. Your inward beauty, your inner strength being so much the foundation of who you are and what reflects outwardly.'"

WATCH: Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Is Giving $5,000 Grants to 50 Animal Shelters