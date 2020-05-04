Labs Remain America’s Favorite Breed for 29th Straight Year, While Corgis Strut into Top 10

The American Kennel Club's ranking of the most popular dog breeds of 2019 is here.

The Labrador retriever has done it again! According to the American Kennel Club's ranking of the most popular dog breeds of 2019, the Labrador retriever has retained its title as America's top dog for the 29th year in a row.

While the lovable Labrador’s continued reign shocked nobody, experts were surprised to see Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgi break into the top 10 for the first time ever, unseating the small yet mighty Yorkshire Terrier from the 10th spot.

The rest of 2019’s top 10 includes German shepherds, golden retrievers, French bulldogs, bulldogs, poodles, beagles, Rottweilers, and German shorthaired pointers.

The list is based on the 1.4 million puppies registered to the AKC last year and includes only the 193 breeds recognized by the registry. So that means no goldendoodles or other mixed breeds so popular with American families.

WATCH: Watch Future Service Dogs Play, Eat, and Grow in Real Time with This Adorable Puppy Cam

Brandi Hunter, the AKC's vice president of public relations and communications, told CNN that she wasn't surprised to see Labs ranked first yet again.

"Labs are an all-around dog. It really doesn't matter what kind of lifestyle you have," she said. "They're great for families that have kids but also if you have a really active lifestyle and like to hike ... they have a lot of functions even outside the home, so I think that's the reason why they stay pretty popular."

Corgis taking 10th place, however, was surprising. Hunter credits their increased popularity to social media and TV appearances.

"I think they got a lot of exposure from pop culture, especially on social media. There's a lot of accounts that are dedicated to corgis. You get to see them in The Crown, but they're also really great dogs,” she told CNN. “They are a lot of dog in a little package. They're very adaptable, very smart and people tend to really fall in love with them.”