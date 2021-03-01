This Texas Sports Anchor Shared the Most Moving On-Air Message Following Winter Snowstorms

Austin's KVUE TV sports anchor/reporter, Emily Giangreco, is not shying away from acknowledging the difficult realities in Texas right now, getting candid with television viewers about the current situation in a moving message. Recently shared on Twitter, her broadcast has received 17,100+ likes and counting — and it's easy to see why.

"I realize it's my job to bring you guys a sportscast right now, and I promise you I'm going to do that, but first I need to acknowledge what's happening, because I, like many of you, [am] struggling. I went days without power, constantly searching for food that wasn't there," Giangreco began her broadcast, adding that since she was still without water she's been unable to do her hair or makeup.

As she continued, her heartfelt words reminded us of the power of community during these difficult times: "And honestly, this week has felt endless. Yes, there are sports to talk about today, and I hope that showing highlights, and giving you final scores will give you a sense of normalcy. But I don't want you to think that we're ignoring what's going on in the community, because there are still people without power. There are still people without water. And I want you to know that we're with you. So hopefully you can take these three minutes, try and enjoy them, but know that once these three minutes are over, we're going back to helping you and getting you the answers that you deserve." Check out Giangreco's full message below.

"Good job. Sport takes its place where it belongs. I've been reading your tweets helping people find water for example. Like Jim McKay in the Munich Olympics or Al Michaels during the Loma Prieta earthquake, you have your priorities in place. Bless you," wrote Twitter user Ken Schwartz. "You're beautiful inside and out. This last week was rough in Austin and you nailed how we all were feeling. Yes we want a reprieve, yes sports is a distraction but it's not a means of ignoring what's really going on! Love this report! Great job!" chimed in another grateful Tweeter, Karina Clark.

