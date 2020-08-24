New Charlotte Krispy Kreme Location Features 24-Hour Doughnut Vending Machine

If you thought all Krispy Kreme locations were created equal, think again.

Opening today, the newest Krispy Kreme is unlike any you’ve seen before. Sure, it has the requisite paper hats and an endless array of sugary treats, but that’s where the fun begins.

Adjacent to the doughnut giant’s Global Product & Innovation Center in Charlotte’s South End, you’ll find a swanky new store boasting the world's first-ever Krispy Kreme vending machine, dishing out three-packs of fresh doughnuts 24 hours a day.

Krispy. Kreme. Vending. Machine. Swoon.

But the vending machine isn’t the only culinary innovation doughnut fans have to look forward to here. The swanky new Krispy Kreme shop (which just so happens to be next to an Insomnia Cookies store!) also serves an expanded menu. Prepare yourself for scoop sandwiches (the brand’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich featuring Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream between a sliced doughnut) as well as hand-spun milkshakes made with Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream.

Image zoom Krispy Kreme

Our new favorite store also has two Instagram-worthy murals. One comprised of 72 doughnuts, each with its own special ode to the Queen City, and another of Charlotte’s skyline.

“Being home to our Global Product & Innovation Center, Charlotte is near and dear to our hearts, so we’re treating our neighbors to special experiences they won’t find at any other Krispy Kreme location,” Rhianna Simard, Krispy Kreme District Manager, said in a news release. “From beautiful artwork inspired by the Queen City and new Doughnut Vending Machine to Insomnia Cookies, we want this shop to be a sweet treat destination and staple in the community.”

WATCH: Krispy Kreme Expands Menu to Include Mini Versions of Their Most Popular Doughnuts

This week, in celebration of the store’s grand opening, Krispy Kreme will randomly give away 10 “dozen” (120 total) “Celebration Dozen Tickets” to in-shop guests, which provides one free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for a year.