Krispy Kreme is Rewarding All Educators with Free “Straight A Dozen” on August 11

While it is going to look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, school is back in session. Some students have returned to the classroom, while others are Zooming in virtually. While not much is certain these days, we do know that learning is going to happen in a variety of ways and with a lot of helping hands

The fine folks at Krispy Kreme want to acknowledge all of those educators and extra hands and reward their dedication with sweet treats.

“Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever. From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

That is why the North Carolina based doughnut empire is celebrating Educators Appreciation Week August 10 to August 14, in two very special ways. They’ve deemed August 11, “Straight A Tuesday,” and will give away a free, limited time, “Straight A Dozen,” to every pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery order purchase of a dozen doughnuts. They suggest that the “Straight A Dozen,” be gifted to an educator making a difference in your, or your child’s life. Maybe that’s your child’s favorite teacher, or teaching assistant, a coach, or maybe it’s the school custodian keeping the school safe and clean. “Each ‘Straight A Dozen’ includes three ‘Straight A’ Doughnuts, filled with classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles and decorated with ‘A+,’ lined up in a row, along with nine Original Glazed doughnuts,” reads a statement from the company.

