Krispy Kreme is Celebrating Sports Fans with Limited-Edition “Sports Dozen”

From bubbles to cancellations, the world of sports has been dramatically altered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And yet, despite it all, our love for the games has endured.

This week, Krispy Kreme is celebrating fans’ commitment to sports with a doughnut promotion worth cheering for.

On the chain’s new “Sports Spirit Day,” Friday, September 25, Krispy Kreme will offer $5 Original Glazed Dozens to everyone wearing team gear—ranging from your favorite pro, college, high school, or any team apparel.

But wait, there’s more! From today through Sunday September 27, fans can visit participating Krispy Kreme shops to purchase a limited-edition Sports Dozen: a selection of Original Glazed doughnuts transformed into soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs, and footballs. The week-long offer is valid with pick-up, drive-thru and online delivery orders.

“No matter what the playing field looks like this fall, we want to show our appreciation for coaches, athletes and fans at every level for their ongoing commitment and passion,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.