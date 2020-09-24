Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Coffee and Doughnuts Next Tuesday for National Coffee Day

A coffee and doughnut break is a treasured ritual that we've always looked forward to, and this year during the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps more so than ever. (Hey, it's the little things, right?)

Now, Krispy Kreme is looking to brighten our day next Tuesday, September 29, in honor of National Coffee Day, with a special offer that we can't wait to check out. “We have amazing doughnuts and great coffee. And since our Rewards members deserve the best, we’re giving them away for free on National Coffee Day,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a company press release.

Here are the details: At participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme Rewards members can enjoy a brewed coffee and any doughnut of their choice for free—Reese's Classic doughnut, you've got our name written on your chocolate, peanut butter exterior, but there are plenty more superb flavors from which to choose. If you're not already a Rewards member, you can sign up through the Krispy Kreme app or at KrispyKreme.com/Rewards. (As a bonus for signing up, you also get a free doughnut of your choice.)

If you're not a Krispy Kreme Rewards member and prefer not to join, any guest of Krispy Kreme can also get a free brewed coffee next Tuesday, September 29, no purchase necessary. Both the free coffee special and also the free coffee and doughnut offer for Rewards members will be available for pick-up or drive-thru at all Krispy Kreme outposts taking part in the promotion.