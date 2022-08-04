Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season on August 8
It may still be sweltering hot outside right now. You may be getting in those last pool days of the summer. But the folks at Krispy Kreme know that there is a legion of fans waiting for fall. Specifically, pumpkin spice fans are eagerly waiting in the wings for their favorite seasonal treat. Good news, pumpkin spice crew! Krispy Kreme is bringing in the season a month earlier than they did last year.
"Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement.
The fabulously fall menu will be in participating stores beginning August 8, 2022. You can find your nearest outpost here. Check out the perfectly pumpkin options below:
- NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.
- Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist.
- Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filling decorated with cheesecake icing.
- Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A perfectly spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in iconic glaze.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: A latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning – available hot, iced or frozen.
- NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.
Per the website, these seasonal offerings will be available August 8 through August 28. Which one looks the tastiest to you?