Krispy Kreme Debuts Mississippi Mud Pie, Banana Pudding, and Coconut Cake Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has unveiled its latest trio of sweet treats, and our Southern palates sure are delighted. Available now at participating Krispy Kreme shops for a limited time, the new Desserts Doughnuts Collection includes three fabulous doughnut flavors: Banana Pudding, Coconut Cake, and Mississippi Mud Pie.

As Southerners, and chocolate fans, we must admit we're most excited for the Mississippi Mud Pie Doughnut, which the company press release describes as "filled with Chocolate Pie Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with cookie and graham crumbles, and finished with a marshmallow drizzle." Next up in the new line of treats is the Banana Pudding Doughnut, which is filled with banana pudding, dipped in yellow icing and garnished with three small vanilla wafer cookies. Rounding out the mix is the Coconut Cake Doughnut, a coconut-flavored cake-doughnut covered in cream cheese icing and topped with shredded coconut.

Ready to order your Dessert Dozen? Place your order at KrispyKreme.com here. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, dine-in seating remains closed right now. FYI: If you prefer to skip your local drive-thru window or placing your order at a store, Krispy Kreme offers nationwide delivery. Per the company press release, Krispy Kreme urges its fans to share how they're enjoying Krispy Kreme Dessert Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Based on the below photo the brand shared on Instagram, it's safe to say we'll be starting our diet next week.

Which of these three classic dessert doughnuts are you most excited to try? We're definitely looking forward to sampling them all. Tonight's going to be a Mississippi Mud Pie Doughnut and sweet tea kind of porch session.

