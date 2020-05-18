Krispy Kreme’s Mini Strawberry Crullers Are Back in Grocery Stores Now

We can’t wait to get our hands on a bag of these spring treats!

If Krispy Kreme makes it, it’s delicious. Those are the rules.

So, you can imagine our excitement when—thanks to a heads up from our friends at Delish—we learned that you can find bags of miniature, strawberry-flavored Krispy Kreme crullers in grocery stores throughout the country.

Though the Winston-Salem-based doughnut giant is best known for their vanilla glazed treats, their crullers should not be overlooked. In fact, the cruller’s twisted structure means more surface area, which allows for even more glaze.

Krispy Kreme has released limited-edition cruller flavors before, including Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread, and Glazed Birthday Cake. As Best Products points out, the strawberry-flavored ones aren’t new, but it’s been a long time since we’ve seen them on shelves.

These smaller versions of the crullers available at Krispy Kreme stores come in 12-ounce bags. They’ve reportedly also been found at BJ’s, Kroger, and Walmart, though we can’t guarantee you’ll find them at your local store.