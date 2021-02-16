Limited-Edition Mars Doughnut Lands at Krispy Kreme in Celebration of Historic NASA Mission

Krispy Kreme is celebrating America's latest achievement in space exploration with an out-of-this-world doughnut creation for one day only.

As NASA's Perseverance Rover lands on Mars this Thursday, February 18, Krispy Kreme will be treating Earth-bound fans to a limited-edition Mars Doughnut made to look like the red planet itself.

Inspired by the second-smallest planet in the Solar System, the limited-edition confection features a chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a "red planet swirl" and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.

"The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release. "So, we're celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth."

WATCH: Spacecraft Named After Katherine Johnson, Famed NASA Mathematician Depicted in Hidden Figures

When Perseverance lands on Mars on Thursday, it will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off July 30, 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rover also happens to be carrying the names of the nearly 11 million people who participated in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program.

Krispy Kreme is acknowledging these space "travelers" by giving each a free Mars Doughnut on February. 18. Simply show your NASA-issued Mars 2020 Perseverance "boarding pass" to redeem—space suit not required.