Forget Krispy Kreme, It's Time For Krispy "Skreme"

Plus, swing by on Halloween in costume and you can get a free doughnut.

Published on October 11, 2022
Krispy Kreme Donuts Halloween22
Photo: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme —er, make that Krispy Skreme—is getting in the spooky spirit. The doughnut chain has announced a new line of Halloween-themed doughnuts and they are boo-tiful.

Fans of spooky season treats have a new reason to swing past the local outpost to pick up a spook-tacular treat.

So what's in this creepy collection? There's a Spooky Spider Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece. Other slightly-scary options include a Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut dusted in Halloween sprinkles and the Boo Batter Doughnut topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream and a g-g-g-ghost. For those feeling a little wary of combining Halloween thrills with breakfast, there's the Scaredy Cat Doughnut, dipped in purple icing and decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, and topped with an adorable chocolate cat.

"A Krispy Skreme Halloween is more about sharing than scaring," said Dave Skena,

Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Skreme. "And when fans open the door on our haunted house custom box, they'll 'skreme' with delight at all-new doughnuts that are perfect for celebrating everything that's sweet about Halloween."

The devilish doughnuts are available now through the end of the month, but if you swing by on October 31st dressed in your Halloween costume, you can pick one doughnut for absolutely free, no tricks, only treats.

