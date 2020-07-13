Alert! You Can Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Free this Week

For Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday this week, it’s the fans that get the gifts.

To celebrate 83 years of finger-licking deliciousness, on Friday, July 17, participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. will provide one free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Stores will also be lighting the iconic Hot Light earlier and keeping it on later.

“After 83 years, we’re still hot … and fresh … and delicious,” Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a news release. “On our birthday, Krispy Kreme fans get the gifts. This year we’re giving away a free Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen and running the Hot Light day and night because we sure need something sweet to happen in 2020.”

As the doughnut giant continues to comply with government and health-related safety guidelines, doughnuts also are available via takeout in the lobby, through the drive thru or by ordering online or through the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up.

While Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts within 10 miles of shops, the birthday deal is not available for delivery.