Krispy Kreme Debuts Limited-Edition "Graduate Dozen" and High School and College Grads Can Get Them for Free

Graduation is looking very different this year during the coronavirus crisis, but just because the ceremonies are moving to a virtual stage doesn't mean we don't want to recognize these incredible pupils.

Now that you've told that special graduate in your life to tune into iHeartRadio's graduation speeches podcast series (we'll be all ears, too, for Tim McGraw's address!) how about toasting their accomplishments with some sweet treats?

This year, Krispy Kreme has created a special "Graduate Dozen," a celebratory box of doughnuts that spells out their graduating year in three rows and includes Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts, as well as several other beloved doughnuts—Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed—with fitting numeral accoutrements for the occasion. The limited-edition dozen will be available 5/18-5/24 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. via drive thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.

On Tuesday, 5/19, Krispy Kreme will offer one free "Graduate Dozen” to any high school or college senior who visits a Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or in their “Class of 2020” accessories such as a shirt, letterman jacket, etc...

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a company press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

For more information on the May 19th free dozen special for seniors or to learn how to order the limited-edition Graduate Dozen online for door-side pickup or delivery, please visit krispykreme.com/promos/2020SeniorWeek.