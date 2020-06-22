Coming to Walmart Next Month: Packaged Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme announced the launch of Mississippi Mud Pie, Banana Pudding, and Coconut Cake doughnuts. Oh, how our Southern hearts swooned.

But just when we thought things on the Krispy Kreme front couldn't get any better, the North Carolina headquartered doughnuts empire shared some more amazing news: For the first time in the company's 80+ year history, they'll be packaging their doughnuts for customers to buy at Walmart or online at grocery.walmart.com. The nationwide rollout at Walmart stores begins today, and the launch will expand to Walmart snack aisles across the country and on their website by July of this year.

Per a company press release, the launch will include two completely new products. First, get excited to try Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites, a box of 20 doughnut holes—in Original Glazed, Chocolate, and Apple Cinnamon—for $3.97. Or, opt for Krispy Kreme Mini Crullers, described as "an enhanced recipe of Krispy Kreme’s mini cruller doughnuts offered in Original Glazed and Blueberry; available in four sleeves of two Mini Crullers, eight crullers total for $3.97, or a 12-ounce box for $3.88.

It gets better. In the same media statement, the brand also announced that Krispy Kreme will be releasing seasonal flavors at Walmart, kicking things off this summer with Strawberry Doughnut Bites and Lemon Crullers available for a limited time.

To celebrate these new sweet treats, Krispy Kreme will host its first virtual grand opening. This Wednesday, June 24th, starting at 7 p.m. EST, Krispy Kreme will invite fans to celebrate with virtual games, entertainment, and surprise celebrity guest appearances. Learn how to participate in the online event at krispykreme.com/grocery.

