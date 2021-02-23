Krispy Kreme Treating Fans to $5 Original Glazed Dozens Whenever Hot Light is Glowing

This “ah-glazing” deal is available for a limited time only!

Have we got news for you, Krispy Kreme lovers!

Now you have even more reason to pull the car over the moment you see the warm glow of that Hot Light. During all Hot Light hours between now and March 7, you can score a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $5.

Can we get a hallelujah?

If you don't know, Krispy Kreme's Hot Light shines when that location has hot, melt in your-mouth Original Glazed doughnuts fresh off the line. This beacon of deliciousness is so beloved that you can even plan a road trip around it!

"If you've never tasted an Original Glazed doughnut hot off the line, now's the time," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a news release. "Look for the neon glow of the Hot Light to guide you to your new favorite sweet treat."

To know when your shop's Hot Light is on, just download the Krispy Kreme app or check participating shop Hot Light hours at KrispyKreme.com/promos/hotlight.