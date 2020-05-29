Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts Are Back Today Only

As of late, we've been feeling like every day deserves to be a doughnut day.

That's why we were excited to learn that Krispy Kreme is mixing things up and bringing back their Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts today, Friday, May 29—even though the brand typically only serves these chocolate-y treats on the first Friday of every month. Search for your closest participating shop here.

It's important to note that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based chain has pivoted its operations to drive-thru and door-side pickup or delivery. Delivery orders made in partnership with DoorDash are contact-free, while pickup orders that now occur at the front door of most shops or at the drive-thru window (follow the instructions posted at your Krispy Kreme outpost) are designed to help keep staff and customers safe.

When you're ready to get your Chocolate Glazed fix, order online or through the Krispy Kreme app—but just remember, they will be gone tomorrow.

In addition to brightening our days and filling our bellies, Krispy Kreme has also been working hard in recent months to bring smiles to the faces of our nation's health care workers. From National Doctors’ Day on March 30 to National Nurses Week concluding on May 12, the company gave away 18 million doughnuts to health care workers. On top of that, they announced earlier this month that health care workers can receive a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any full-priced dozen purchase every Monday until Labor Day on September 7.

