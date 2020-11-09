Krispy Kreme Unveils Caramel Glazed and Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnuts for a Limited-Time Only

Original Glazed. Chocolate Iced Glazed. Strawberry Iced. Glazed Raspberry Filled. Maple Iced Glazed. We'll take Krispy Kreme doughnuts glazed just about any way we can. And now, we're pleased to share that there's an amazing new glaze arriving at Krispy Kreme: Caramel.

About time, fellow caramel enthusiasts, about time. Clearly, Krispy Kreme realized this glazed addition was long overdue as they're releasing not one, but two Caramel Glazed doughnuts. Available starting today, Monday, November 9, for a limited-time at participating shops across the U.S., both doughnuts sound quite delectable. First, there's the Caramel Glazed Doughnut, which consists of the Original Glazed Doughnut covered in the new caramel glaze. Second up, fans can feast on the Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut, which is the Caramel Glazed Doughnut dipped in caramel icing, and finished with a salted crunch topping. It's Monday, dearest readers, so we say go ahead and treat yourself to both doughnuts. (And then maybe tack on an Original Glazed to your order for good measure.)

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Krispy Kreme

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, in a company press release. “It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, store dining protocols and pickup locations vary. In partnership with DoorDash, you can also order contact-free delivery nationwide. Be sure to check with your local store to make sure they are participating in the promotion.

