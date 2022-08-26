Krispy Kreme Launching Artemis Moon Doughnut For One Day Only
If you already think Krispy Kreme doughnuts are out of this world, wait until you get a glimpse of this one.
Krispy Kreme is unveiling the Artemis Moon Doughnut, a special-edition doughnut that will be available on Monday, August 29—and only on Monday, August 29. The extremely limited edition treat is being released in celebration of NASA's Artemis I mission
The Artemis Krispy Kreme has decided that the best way to mark this momentous scientific advance is with an extra-special doughnut made from a Cheesecake Kreme-flavored and filled doughnut that is dipped in Cookies 'n Kreme Icing and cookie pieces.
"The Artemis I mission is a proud moment, and we are in awe of the amazing Americans behind the world's most powerful rocket. So, we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said about the special occasion.
This isn't the first time the company has applauded NASA's efforts. In 2021, they introduced a limited-edition Mars Doughnut made to look like the red planet itself to mark NASA's Perseverance Rover landing on Mars.
As anyone who has tried to catch a launch at Cape Canaveral knows, space travel doesn't always go as planned. If for some reason the Artemis mission is delayed, the doughnut launch will be delayed too, shifting to the new mission date set by NASA.
So pay attention to the countdown and don't miss this, ahem, out of this world treat.