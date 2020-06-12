Knoxville Zaxby's Hosts "Drive-Thru Date Night" with Violinist, Roses, and a Caricature Artist

Plan a proper date night. It's the Southern way.

And even in the midst of these unsettling times of the coronavirus pandemic, it's still important to find ways to enjoy a special night with your significant other. To that end, fast-casual chain Zaxby's—which is headquartered in Athens, Georgia—recently pulled out all the stops at one Knoxville outpost to fête the launch of their latest menu addition, Zax Pack for Two.

To mark the occasion, customers at this restaurant were treated to a violinist, a caricature artist, and roses, all in the drive-thru line while they waited for their Zax Pack for Two during the "Drive-Thru Date Night" event on Friday, May 29th.

As an increasingly long string of nights spent watching Netflix on the couch blur together, we're sure that enjoying a live violin performance and getting your portrait drawn by a caricaturist is a night all who attended will remember. For the bespoke activation event for the menu launch, a Zaxby's representative reports that cars lined up around the block for the occasion.

Image zoom Zaxby's

"The world has changed a lot this year. Due to staying at home and social distancing, one activity—date night—has become nearly impossible," said Joel Bulger, Zaxby's CMO, in a company press release. "We worked with Tombras, our creative agency of record, to come up with a one-of-a-kind idea for couples to spend time together in the safest and most romantic way possible. For Zaxby's it was the perfect opportunity to showcase a meal made for two."

The Zax Pack for Two is available at participating Zaxby's locations and includes eight hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, two regular crinkle fries, two slices of Texas toast, and two Zax Sauce dipping cups, along with two 22-ounce drinks, starting at $14.99. For now, get your Zaxby's fix via drive-thru, delivery, or curbside pickup where available.