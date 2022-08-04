Former Texas Custodian Starting New School Year in a New Role: Teacher
Stephen Hansell is no stranger to the public schools in Klein, Texas. The US Navy veteran is an alum of Klein High School and spent the past few years as a custodian at Klein Oak High School. But soon, Hansell will be hanging up his mop to serve Klein ISD in a very different capacity. Later this month, he starts his new job as a 7th grade Texas History teacher at Krimmel Intermediate School.
"The team at Klein Oak is tight-knit and has always treated me like family," Hansell said in a news release. "They are always welcoming and smiling anywhere you go on campus. I graduated from Klein High School and knew the district was great, so I was excited to come back 'home' and serve in any capacity I could. I love it here!"
Hansell said that it was working alongside the Klein Oak staff that made him realize that his true calling was teaching. So, he set out to do just that.
"I wanted to work for Klein ISD so that I could do something for the kids. Anything would do, as long as I could do my part, so I happily took the custodian job," Hansell said in a statement. "I eventually researched what I needed to do to become a teacher and am now in the Inspire Texas certification program with Region 4."
After a long journey, Hansell said he's excited to start this next chapter as an educator.
"I'm excited for that first 'lightbulb moment' where the student doesn't understand something, I explain it, and they finally get it," he said. "It's going to be the coolest thing ever—knowing that I got to be a part of that and have that opportunity."
Congratulations, Mr. Hansell!