Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman on Christmas Miracle of Adopting Daughter Dolly Right Before the Holiday
On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman virtually tuned in to share about her family's path to adopting their daughter, Dolly.
In the segment, Schlapman talks candidly to TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb, a mom of two adopted daughters herself, and Jenna Bush Hager, about the process of bringing Dolly Grace home a few days before Christmas in 2016.
"Daisy [Schlapman's biological daughter with husband Stephen Schlapman] had prayed for a baby literally every night for five years," she begins. "That little girl prayed and prayed....One year she said 'I'm gonna ask Santa for a baby.' She sat in Santa's lap...and that happened at [the adoption agency's Christmas party]...and everyone in the room was like 'that poor, precious child.'" Shortly after that, the couple received a phone call from the adoption agency bearing the exciting news: "A baby girl needed a family and that was our Dolly. When we told Daisy about it, she jumped up. She was jumping up and down crying saying 'this is our baby, this is our baby, I believe, I believe!'"
Listen to Southern Living's "Biscuits & Jam" podcast to hear interviews from Kimberly Schlapman, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, and more!
Later in the segment, Bush Hager asks Schlapman what it's like to watch their sisterly love, to which Schlapman replies with a touching anecdote. "One day Daisy and Dolly fell asleep on the bed together and Dolly fell asleep in Daisy's arm and the next day Daisy said to me, 'Mommy, I think Dolly's is my first love, I've never had a feeling like that in my life,'" the singer shares "They're truly love each other, they adore each other, I'm so grateful," Schlapman beams, holding back tears. After struggling with infertility and waiting on Dolly for adoption, we're sure moments like this are all the more special in the Schlapman household. Watch the full interview below.
Now, Schlapman is sharing the joy of adoption in her new children's book, A Dolly for Christmas: The True Story of a Family's Christmas Miracle ($17.09; Amazon Prime), a message of hope and love, especially during these tumultuous times in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A great holiday gift for a little bookworm or a family you know going through the adoption process, it's definitely the uplifting story we all need right now.
On that note, we definitely need to wipe our eyes and proceed to our Amazon shopping carts right now. Thank you, Dolly, Daisy, Kimberly, and Stephen for sharing your story and strength with all of us.