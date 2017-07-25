SeaWorld’s Last Baby Orca Dies in San Antonio After Three Short Months of Life

Kyara's mom Takara was pregnant when SeaWorld announced it was ending its killer whale breeding program last year.

Sad news out of SeaWorld this week. The San Antonio park's three-month old orca whale, Kyara, the last to be born in captivity at SeaWorld, died Monday after a hard-fought battle with an infection thought to be pneumonia.

"Friends and Fans of SeaWorld, We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Kyara, our newest killer whale calf," SeaWorld announced on Facebook Monday. "Kyara was being treated for an infection & cared for at the park's Animal Hospital surrounded by a team of dedicated staff members. Despite the team's best efforts Kyara passed earlier today, surrounded by lots of love."

Kyara's mom Takara was pregnant when SeaWorld announced it was ending its killer whale breeding program last year. The theme park's last baby whale was born in April at SeaWorld San Antonio, and lived out all three months of her short life there.

"She was surrounded by the dedicated teams that cared for her over the last three months and fought tirelessly for her over the last several days," SeaWorld wrote in an announcement, adding that Takara and the rest of the pod are "responding well and behaving normally."