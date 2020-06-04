KFC’s Beloved Potato Wedges Are No More

They had a good run, but KFC has decided to nix potato wedges from its menu nationwide, Business Insider reports.

Much to the chagrin of wedge enthusiasts across the country, this week the Louisville-based chain confirmed that they are replacing the beloved side with Secret Recipe Fries: French fries seasoned with the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices.

KFC tested the new fries last year and have begun rolling them out in recent weeks.

“While we know there are wedge-lovers out there who may be disappointed, consumer response to our Secret Recipe Fries during the test and the rollout has been overwhelmingly positive,” a representative for KFC told Business Insider.

Missing potato wedges aren’t the only recent change to the chicken giant’s menu. They have also begun testing a new, premium chicken sandwich to compete the immense popularity of rival Popeye’s sandwich released in 2019. KFC’s formidable new sandwich, which is currently being tested in Orlando, is 20% larger than the chain's Crispy Colonel sandwich.