KFC Is Donating 1 Million Pieces of Fried Chicken to Educators Across America

Kentucky Fried Chicken is once again stepping up to support our nation’s frontline workers in the continued fight against COVID-19.

Last week, the Louisville-based chicken chain announced its Back-to-School Buckets initiative, which will celebrate teachers who are returning to the classroom—whether virtually or in-person—amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As part of the initiative, KFC is donating one million pieces of chicken to its franchisees to fry up and deliver as a finger-licking thank you to “America's new wave of frontline workers.”

From now through the end of September, KFC restaurants will be dishing out fried chicken in a way that best serves the school systems and educators of that community, “whether through catering in-service training meetings for teachers and administrators, delivering buckets of chicken to teachers preparing their virtual curriculum, or honoring the staff working tirelessly to keep campuses clean and safe,” a press release states.

Image zoom KFC

The Back-to-School Buckets initiative comes on the heels of KFC's donation of one million pieces of chicken in March, which fed thousands of healthcare workers across the country in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

"As a working mother of three young children who had to finish out the school year virtually, I have more respect and appreciation than ever for the time, energy and dedication that teachers give to their students," Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO, said in a release. "As teachers prepare for a new school year, whether that's in the classroom or virtually, we wanted to help in a small way by providing the comfort and familiarity of a hot, fresh and delicious bucket meal so they can check dinner off of their to-do lists!"

KFC is also asking fried chicken fans across the country to show their support for the teachers in their lives. Beginning Thursday, August 20, you can nominate a teacher in your community for a chance to receive a $20 KFC gift card. Simply tweet @KFC using the hashtag #KFCback2school and #sweepstakes to get the ball rolling.