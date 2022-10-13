Star-Studded Kentucky Rising Concert Draws Donations Of Over $2 Million For Flood Victims

This week, Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers all got together for a good show—and a good cause. The country legends were all on hand for Kentucky Rising, a benefit concert designed to help raise funds for flood relief after historic rainfall caused a massive flash flood that devastated the eastern half of the state in July of this year.

The three country stars, who all hail from the Bluegrass State, put on an incredible show, according to the Lexington Herald Leader, who had the good fortune of attending the concert.

Yoakam and Childers each performed some fan favorites, including "Follow You to Virgie" and "Miner's Prayer". As the headlining act, Stapleton got to bring out the surprise guests—Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, and his wife, Morgane, who joined him on "Starting Over". The grand finale involved everyone coming together to sing "Paradise" by the late Kentucky legend John Prine.It was a noteworthy evening not just because of the Kentucky music royalty on hand, but because of the incredible amount of money the event raised for the "Kentucky Rising Fund". According to a news released shared by the organization with the Herald Leader, the concert brought in $2.5 million. Those funds will support flood relief work and recovery efforts, including support for the victims, their families, and first responders working to rebuild.