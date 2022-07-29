Catastrophic Flooding Leaves at Least 16 Dead in Kentucky
Very sad news out of Kentucky this morning, where at least 16 people have been confirmed dead following catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state.
Speaking with CNN this morning, Governor Andy Beshear said that the number, which includes children, is expected to double as rescuers work around the clock to reach areas where flooding washed away roads or left them under water.
Towns and cities hit the hardest by Wednesday night's torrential rains include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County.
"There's going to be multiple families that we've lost," Beshear said. "Kids that won't get the opportunity to grow up and experience so much that we have."
"This is so deadly, and it hit so hard, and it hit in the middle of the night," the governor continued, adding that although eastern Kentucky often floods. "We've never seen something like this. Whole roads washed out—we still can't get to a lot of people. There is so much water. The current is so strong. It is not safe for some of the water rescues that we need to do."
The flooding has left over 23,000 Kentuckians without power and several counties without access to water. So far, more than 200 people have sought shelter. To make matters worse, Eastern Kentucky has a slight to moderate risk of flash flooding through Friday evening, as additional rain is possible throughout the day.
In an early morning press conference Friday, Beshear said the state has so far completed hundreds of rescues, with about 50 air rescues, and hundreds of boat rescues. Communities are also staging their own rescue efforts.
"We took kayaks, jet skis, boats, chainsaws, and hatchets to every place that we could," Whitesburg resident Zach Caudill told CNN. "Everyone was there trying to lend a hand and help. That's how tight-knit our community is. When one of us hurts, we all hurt."
In addition to monetary donations, people are encouraged to focus on water and cleaning supplies for now.
Organizations fundraising for the recovery effort include: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentuck, eKY Mutual Aid, and Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.
For more information and resources, Appalshop, a Whitesburg business hit hard by the flooding, is keeping a running list.
This is a developing story.