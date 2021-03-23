A Year After His Death, Kenny Rogers’ Family Shares Emotional Tribute to the Country Legend

“It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year since Kenny left us.”

Kenny Rogers' family and friends marked the one-year anniversary of his death with a heartfelt social media tribute Saturday.

The county music legend passed away from natural causes on March 20, 2020 at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was 81 years old.

"It's so hard to believe it's been a year since Kenny left us," a statement shared on the late singer's Instagram account begins. "As you can imagine, some days are better than others, so we wholeheartedly thank you for your thoughts, prayers and support over the last year. It means so much to us."

"The memories of Kenny and the kind words you've shared have inspired and uplifted us...brought tears to our eyes and made us laugh," the message continues.

Over the course of a five decades-long career, Rogers sold more than 100 million records and won three Grammys, 18 American Music Awards, and a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. His biggest hits included his signature song "The Gambler," "Lucille," "Ruby," and his beloved duet with Dolly Parton, "Islands in the Stream."

In addition to an incomparable musical legacy, Rogers left behind five children and his wife of 22 years, Wanda.

"No matter what we're going through on any particular day, we know we will never stop missing him, and we'll forever celebrate the person he was and his extraordinary musical legacy," the Instagram post concludes. "We can all take some comfort in knowing the music lives on! #sweetmusicman."