Endangered Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Hatchlings Seen on Louisiana Island for First Time in 75 Years
Wildlife officials in Louisiana have a lot to shell-ebrate after the recent discovery of sea turtle hatchlings on the Chandeleur Islands.
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported hatchlings of the endangered Kemp's ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge Wednesday. It's the first known sighting of wild sea turtle hatchlings on the barrier islands in at least 75 years.
"Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important," CRPA Chairman Chip Kline said in a news release. "As we develop and implement projects statewide, we are always keeping in mind what's needed to preserve our communities and enhance wildlife habitat. Having this knowledge now allows us to make sure these turtles and other wildlife return to our shores year after year."
Along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), CPRA and LDWF have been monitoring the Chandeleur Islands for the beginning stages of an effort to restore them following damage caused by storms and the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
"We have a responsibility to protect the wildlife here, and that means creating safe and nourishing environments for these turtles and other animals that call Louisiana home," CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase said in a statement. "It's an exciting discovery, and we hope to see additional hatchlings emerging in the weeks and years to come."
So far more than 53 sea turtle crawls have been documented and two live hatchlings have been observed making their way to the water. The USFWS determined the hatchlings to be Kemp's ridley sea turtles, and crawl survey data indicates that in addition to Kemp's nests, loggerhead sea turtles are also nesting on the islands.
The Kemp's Ridley, the smallest of the sea turtle species, nearly went extinct in the 1980s.
We're crossing our fingers that officials discover additional nests on the Chandeleur Islands as monitoring continues and more hatchlings begin to emerge!