"Abundantly Blessed": Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of "American Idol" Win
Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram over the weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of her life-changing American Idol win.
"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," the Texas-born multihyphenate wrote in a heartfelt note shared on Sunday. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and the creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days."
Clarkson went on to praise "the family and friendships" she has created over the past 20 years that are "priceless" to her.
"I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost," the mom of two continued.
Clarkson, who won the first season of American Idol in 2002, went on to earn three Grammy awards and 15 Grammy nominations. She is a successful songwriter, author, and television personality.
The songstress went on to thank "every single person that voted 20 years ago," adding three more "thank you's!"
Clarkson concluded the note expressing her hope that all those voters "have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness."
"If you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise they're looking for you too," she concluded.
Congrats, Kelly!