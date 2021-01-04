Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal Is Here

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Once upon a time, in a land before the coronavirus pandemic, cereal for dinner maybe didn't seem like the best idea. These days, breakfast for dinner is the once-weekly indulgence that we eagerly anticipate. There's something about the comfort of sitting down with a giant bowl, filled to the brim with a comfort food cereal, with perhaps a feel-good movie streaming, that makes for the perfect mid-week treat.

Now, we're feeling especially excited to add a new cereal into our rotation—whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack—Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies. Now available at stores and online nationwide, the new cereal comes as the original Little Debbie snack cake celebrates its 60th anniversary, and comes with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box. (You can score them at Walmart.com for $3.64 for the 14.5-ounce box!) Taste-wise, the cereal is composed of delectable oatmeal cookie cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses, reminiscent of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies.

Image zoom Credit: Shawn Harper (@saturday_morning_nostalgia) for McKee Foods

"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal in a Kellogg Company press release. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

Echoing Storm, Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods, parent company of Little Debbie, commented in the same press release: "It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products—the Oatmeal Creme Pie—be transformed for a new eating experience. The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."