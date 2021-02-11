Kellie Pickler Has Been Named a USO Global Ambassador

The country singer and TV host took her first USO tour to Iraq in 2007 and has traveled on many more since.

The United Service Organizations (USO) has named country singer and television personality Kellie Pickler a USO global ambassador in honor of its 80th anniversary of serving the U.S. Armed Forces and their families with entertainment ranging from comedic acts to musical performances during their time in service. In addition to Pickler, actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama was also named a USO Global Ambassador.

"We are honored to have these two longtime advocates come on board as USO Global Ambassadors," said J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and president, in the organization's press release. "Kellie and Wilmer have seen firsthand the importance of the USO mission and the impact it can have when we express the nation's gratitude to our Armed Forces. We hope their continued support will invite more Americans to join them in honoring service members and their families."

In their roles as USO Global Ambassadors, Pickler and Valderrama will "support the organization's Give More Than Thanks initiative, a campaign encouraging all Americans to find actionable ways to express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families." To that end, the duo—who toured together in 2018 for the annual USO Holiday Tour with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—will partake in events and performances for military members over the course of the year, as well as participate in campaigns to raise awareness for the military and USO's work, and share how people can help.

For Pickler, the USO is very near and dear to her heart, having gone on her first USO tour to Iraq in 2007. Since then, she's gone on 12 USO tours visiting 13 international locations including Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Kuwait, and a ship at sea, as well as visiting three domestic locales. "I am honored to join the USO as a Global Ambassador for their 80th anniversary of supporting America's military, especially in support of this campaign encouraging all Americans to give more than thanks," shared Pickler in the same media statement. "The USO has allowed me so many opportunities to serve those who serve us, and this is another way I can help shine a light on something that matters...supporting our servicemen, servicewomen, their families, and letting them know we don't take what they do for granted."

To learn more about how you can help or to make a donation, visit USO.org/morethanthanks.

