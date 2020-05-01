Keith Urban Gushes About Nicole Kidman, Says He "Married Up"

Is there any couple that makes our heart sing quite like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban? Their sweet love story has stolen our hearts since 2005, and their relationship only seems to get more perfect with time. (Did we mention that they both have hair that makes us oh-so-jealous, too?)

Now, we're gushing over the words Urban had to share about his beloved wife in a new interview. As Billboard originally reported, the country singer caught up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in a conversation earlier this week for the "At Home with Apple Music" series. In their chat—which was in promotion of Urban's new album Polaroid—Urban dished on their marriage, saying, he "definitely married up." Well, we certainly think Kidman scored a wonderful partner in the deal, too, Mr. Urban.

In terms of lessons he's learned from his wife, Urban went on to share, "What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don't question it."

This ethos has has a big impact on Urban's career as a singer, with Urban noting, "It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly." Read more and watch the full interview on Billboard here.

Now, guess it's time to get back to stalking this adorable couple on social media and blasting some Urban tunes. Here's to looking forward to the wonderful day when we get to catch Urban in concert—maybe we'll be lucky enough to see Kidman cheering her hubby on from the audience. Or, more likely, singing along with wild abandon.