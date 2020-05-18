Keith Urban Surprises Health Care Workers at Vanderbilt Health with Private Concert at Drive-In Movie Theater

Before the coronavirus pandemic, so many of us enjoyed treating ourselves after the work week week to a dinner out with friends, to playing a game of cards with loved ones at our local haunt or someone's home, to seeing some of our favorite musicians in concert. With our leisure lives upended by the global health crisis, many are struggling to find joy after a long, stressful work day.

For those so deserving of such joy in the medical field, a bit of fun during their time off can truly make a difference in returning to work with renewed spirits. and feeling like they've maintained some normalcy in their unfathomably demanding, hectic lives as of late.

Last Thursday, country star Keith Urban stepped up to offer a treat to some of the local heroes fighting this disease. Urban surprised health care workers from Vanderbilt Health with a private drive-in concert. The special show was hosted at Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater in Watertown, 40 miles outside of Nashville in Middle Tennessee, and afforded these essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis the chance to enjoy themselves for a precious few. Though it was certainly a logistical challenge for Urban to pull off such a show with only the help of background music tracks and one other musician on stage, putting a smile on these workers' faces was well worth it: “It was a load of fun … they did an amazing job as an audience and I had a great time," Urban told the TODAY show.

Urban also took to his own Instagram page to share some incredible footage depicting the show coming together at the drive-in and the concert itself, alongside an expression his gratitude. "A huge THANK YOU to all @vanderbilthealth frontline workers who attended tonight's special show at the drive in!" he wrote, accompanying a callout to Vanderbilt Health, Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Stardust Drive-In, and concert partner Live Nation. Watch the video below.

