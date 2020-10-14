When Keith Urban Needs a Break From Nicole Kidman and His Kiddos He Heads to His Closet

Stressed? Partner or kiddos driving you insane? Just need to step away from it all for a few? During these unsettling times amid the coronavirus pandemic, typical cure-alls like a yoga class or treating yourself to a movie date with a friend may not be options. But that doesn't mean there isn't a simpler, better way to find a little peace and quiet from your home's chaos. If we take a line from country singer Keith Urban's playbook, perhaps we should all simply retreat to our closets when we need a chance to decompress from our quarantine pod.

Yes, you read that right. The husband to star Nicole Kidman and father to Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret finds comfort in the closet when he just needs a time-out. As Kidman revealed in a new interview with Marie Claire Australia, there's good reason Urban sometimes needs a break, seeing as he's the only male in the house (excluding pets, that is).

"At times, he just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I’ll find him in his closet playing guitar. That’s when I know we really need to give him space," Kidman explains of his strange-sounding yet entirely relatable habit. "Oh, and he Googles cars. I’ll know when he’s stressed ’cause he’s Googling cars. I couldn’t care less what car I’m driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and [our daughter] Faith love cars."

You can read Kidman's entire interview on FaceTimeing with her husband during quarantine life (the duo had to separate while Urban had to quarantine for two weeks after hosting the CMA awards in Nashville before returning to Australia where they are currently residing) her new HBO thriller The Undoing, and the importance of female directors in the entertainment industry here.