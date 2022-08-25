Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Visit Children's Hospital in Nashville
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman took some time out of their busy schedules to make memories with patients at a Nashville children's hospital last week.
On Wednesday, the A-list couple paid a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. There they met with patients and families and sat down for a chat at the hospital's Seacrest Studios, the broadcast media center built by Ryan Seacrest's non-profit organization, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.At one point, Urban, who is currently in the midst of his Speed of Now world tour, even picked up his guitar for a quick performance.
"We were so fortunate to have @KeithUrban and Nicole Kidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios," the hospital wrote alongside a video on Instagram. "Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!"
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation works to inspire youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. The foundation has provided pediatric hospitals with broadcast media centers—Seacrest Studios—for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media.
"I wanted to do something that would take the kids' minds off of what they were going through in the hospital," Seacrest told People in 2016. "It's remarkable to see how when the kids are talking to some of their favorite stars, creating their own shows, doing their own interviews, they really forget some of the tough stuff that's happening in the hospital."