Watch Keith Urban's Incredibly Emotional Performance for "ACM Presents: Our Country" Special

During these trying days amidst the coronavirus pandemic, music has been a powerful source of comfort and hope for so many of us amidst the chaos of the daily news reports.

One such beacon of light? Country music star Keith Urban. Though Urban was initially slated to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 5th, the annual awards show was postponed to September 16th due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the spirit of "the show must always go on," however, executives and talent alike hustled to put together a special titled "ACM Presents: Our Country," hosted by Gayle King and featuring country stars performing from home.

Last night, the show aired on CBS and Urban warmed our souls with a heartfelt rendition of his song "Wasted Time," off of his 2016 album Ripcord. In the acoustic performance, you can hear nostalgic feeling crack in Urban's raw vocals, later blossoming into what we can only say sounds like hope for the days ahead. Urban shared the beautiful performance on his social media platforms with the simple message, "Stay safe and remember that we get through this, like everything, together. " Watch the clip below. (Warning: Prepare to have the tune stuck in your head for the next few days.)

The telecast also featured a moving tribute to Kenny Rogers, who passed away last month, performed by Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, and Darius Rucker, along with performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and more. Watch the full special here.

We'd love to hear from you: What albums and artists have you been listening to these days? Are you all about calming classical music or have you been listening to upbeat tunes around the clock? A bit of everything? We don't know about you, but we sure can't wait to cheer on musicians at a real-life concert, no livestreaming links required.