This Easy Trick Will Stop Your Glasses From Sliding Down Your Nose
If you're required to wear prescription glasses or an over-the-counter pair for reading, there's a certain set of challenges for those of you among the four-eyed group. Short-range vision? Nearsighted or farsighted? Looking for sun protection? Doesn't matter—the struggle to keep those frames from slipping down is real. Summer, especially, poses a unique challenge. When you're sweaty and your makeup is melting, keeping said frames on your face is virtually impossible. In addition, if the bridge of your nose is flat or nonexistent, your eyeglasses probably won't stay put or fit properly, resulting in you having to take your index finger every 10 seconds and push those specs back up. How annoying is that?
Well, what if we told you we had an easy solution for those slippery spectacles? More importantly, what if we told you the quick fix can be found right in your bathroom cabinet? According to the TODAY Show, all you need is a hair dryer.
First, set the dryer on hot and/or high. Next, point the nozzle of the hair dryer on the curved part of the glasses that goes around your ear. The heat will warm up the plastic, making it pliant or bendable. Then grab a towel, while that part of your glasses is still warm, to shape the curved arm into a sharp, bent angle. A more pointed angle on the earpiece will secure the glasses tightly behind your ears—just don't forget to repeat these same steps on the other side! Keep in mind you can also use a pair of pliers to create more of a curve for metal frames.
Of course, it's important to buy the right pair of frames that fit your face. But before you give up and go back to contacts, try this simple trick. You've already got everything you need below the bathroom sink.