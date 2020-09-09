Gift a Free Keebler Cookie Bouquet to Someone You Miss Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For millions of Americans, it's been a long, long time since we've seen our loved ones as the coronavirus crisis drags on. And while a video chat with a dear friend or family member can often brighten our day, there's something about getting a gift in the mail that feels truly special.

In honor of Grandparent's day coming up on Sunday, September 13, Keebler—the much-adored maker of sweet treats—wanted to do something special to help us show our love for friends and family from afar. Starting today, Tuesday, September 8, the cookies manufacturer is joining forces with experiential marketing partner, Fooji, to give people the chance to surprise a grandparent—or really anyone you're missing these days—with a free Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquet! (And based on the photos shown here, it does, indeed, look pretty darn magical.)

Want to try and score a free delivery for your loved one? During the current limited-time offer you can either send a Tweet using both the hashtag #SendKeeblerMagic and #promo or go to Keebler.magic.fooji.com/#start and an arrangement of “long-stem Keebler Fudge Stripe cookie flowers" featuring a spice drop center will be sent to the door of someone of your choosing. If you visit the website and it appears they're sold out, keep in mind that more bouquets will be made available every day through September 13. Check back in starting at 8 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. PT (if you are on the west coast) every morning, to gift a bouquet.

In addition to the Fudge Stripes, made with real Keebler Fudge, those who are lucky enough to get a Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquet delivery, will also get to try some delectable and recently reformulated Keebler cookies, as well as Sandies and Chips Deluxe Original, which are now baked up with real Madagascar vanilla or real chocolate, respectively.

Image zoom Keebler

For those who reside in Chicago, San Francisco, LA and New York City, orders can be delivered in two hours or more after the order is placed, otherwise, expect delivery in three-to-five days after the order is placed. If you don't snag a free bouquet during the giveaway, check out the instructions to make your own cookie bouquet with Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies here. Check this store locator to see where you can buy Keebler cookies near you or buy them on Amazon here.

